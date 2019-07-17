TODAY'S PAPER
My family's community service: Picking up garbage

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Sarah Bello, Massapequa Park

By Reese Berzolla Kidsday Reporter
I’m here to tell you about my experience of when I was picking up garbage. It was a really fun to spend with my family because it included teamwork and responsibility, and that can be pretty hard to do when you have a sibling.

Something I have realized is that a little bit can make a big difference, especially in my neighborhood. I couldn’t believe that we had two full cans of garbage afterward. Now do you believe that just you alone could make a difference? Even if you pick up one piece of garbage on the sidewalk, it would make a difference. My favorite part was when we got thank yous from people! One person said, "At least someone cares about their community."

That warmed my family up for the great day ahead of us. If you do go help your community, maybe try not to get as many thorns as I did, and don’t let your dog escape right before that and make your mom mad. It was a great time. My family and I know that we will do it again.

Patricia Alberti’s fourth-grade class, Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, Rocky Point

By Reese Berzolla Kidsday Reporter

