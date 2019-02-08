TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
50° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Do you like dressing up in fancy clothes or regular clothes?

Kidsday staff artist Joseph Malossi, Sayville

Kidsday staff artist Joseph Malossi, Sayville Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist/Joseph Malossi

By Gavin Boccard and Peyton Cuvilly Kidsday Reporters
Print

Who likes to wear very fancy clothes with lots of glitter and bling? Who likes to wear very plain clothes?

We surveyed our school, and asked: Would you consider yourself a fancy, extravagant person or a nonfancy, plain person? Guess which won?

Nonfancy: 206

Fancy: 105

If you guessed nonfancy plain, you were correct. Some kids like getting dressed up every day, and other kids feel more comfortable in ordinary clothes, and don't really care what they are wearing.

Here are some responses that we received from some of the kids in our school who were surveyed:

Madison voted for fancy because she likes sparkly things.

Max said that he rather be nonfancy because he feels uncomfortable in fancy clothes.

Cassie said she rather be in nonfancy because fancy clothes can be too itchy.

Aranna said that she would be a fancy person because, she said, she mostly dresses really nice and sparkly.

Mackenzie said nonfancy because she does not like sparkles.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park

By Gavin Boccard and Peyton Cuvilly Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of No school, no problem: We found 36 fun things to do on LI
Christian Brodersen of Bellmore hoists his son, Axel, LI family-friendly pools you can take a dip without a membership
The Half Hollow Hills Library in Dix Hills Celebrate Black History Month, more LI weekend fun
After school or on cold weekends, pack up 30 things every LIer must do this winter
RPM Raceway is located in Farmingdale. 45 indoor places to play on LI
Vanderbilt Museum 18 historic LI places kids will love