Who likes to wear very fancy clothes with lots of glitter and bling? Who likes to wear very plain clothes?

We surveyed our school, and asked: Would you consider yourself a fancy, extravagant person or a nonfancy, plain person? Guess which won?

Nonfancy: 206

Fancy: 105

If you guessed nonfancy plain, you were correct. Some kids like getting dressed up every day, and other kids feel more comfortable in ordinary clothes, and don't really care what they are wearing.

Here are some responses that we received from some of the kids in our school who were surveyed:

Madison voted for fancy because she likes sparkly things.

Max said that he rather be nonfancy because he feels uncomfortable in fancy clothes.

Cassie said she rather be in nonfancy because fancy clothes can be too itchy.

Aranna said that she would be a fancy person because, she said, she mostly dresses really nice and sparkly.

Mackenzie said nonfancy because she does not like sparkles.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park