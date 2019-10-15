Club vs. school teams: More soccer should be the goal

Do you remember in middle school and high school when you got to try out for a school sport? Nowadays, some soccer clubs won’t allow their players to play school soccer as well because they can’t make all their practices. This is because the school team schedule interferes with it. We think students should be able to play on both teams.

Even though students have a lot of friends on their club teams, they would have a better opportunity to make a lot of new friends if they make the school team, too.

Kids who are on a club team and a school team at the same could receive more practice and get better at what they’re doing. Also, if the player is out of shape because of missed club practices, playing for the school team could help.

School sports do require a lot of effort, but it’s totally worth the effort. Playing school sports is something we all should be allowed to do.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School