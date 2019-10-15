TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Club vs. school teams: More soccer should be the goal

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Dylan Cuttler

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Dylan Cuttler

By Sean Cooke and Dylan Cuttler Kidsday Reporters
Print

Do you remember in middle school and high school when you got to try out for a school sport? Nowadays, some soccer clubs won’t allow their players to play school soccer as well  because they can’t make all their practices. This is because the school team schedule interferes with it. We think students should be able to play on both teams. 

Even though students have a lot of friends on their club teams, they would have a better opportunity to make a lot of new friends if they make the school team, too.  

Kids who are on a club team and a school team at the same could receive more practice and get better at what they’re doing. Also, if the player is out of shape because of missed club practices, playing for the school team could help. 

School sports do require a lot of effort, but it’s totally worth the effort. Playing school sports is something we all should be allowed to do.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School

By Sean Cooke and Dylan Cuttler Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

More than 150 vendor tables make up this LI reptile expo, more fun this week
One of the newest star characters from the Forky, Captain Marvel, more top Halloween costumes for kids
Joyce Raimondo led a workshop for kids on Oct. Children taught Jackson Pollock's drip painting method
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search