TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 33° Good Afternoon
Overcast 33° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Helping my dad coach wrestling: warmup, demonstration, games

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Lucas Winn, North Babylon

By Thomas Aiello Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

I like to help my dad when he coaches a wrestling team in town. Practices begin at 6 a.m. We like to get to the gym by 5:45 to get everything ready. When the wrestlers arrive, we go through warmups such as jogging, stretching and some other exercises that get the wrestlers loosened up.

My job comes in when my dad explains a move to the wrestlers, and then I demonstrate that move. For example, I have to show them how to do a double leg takedown. To do that, first you have to drop to one knee. Then you switch your legs from one side to the other while sliding forward. After you drop to your knee, you have to drive through your opponent to take him down. It sounds complicated, but once they see me do it, it makes sense, and then we practice it until we get it right.

All of this is fun for the younger kids I work with, but they really like it when practice is almost over and we play dodgeball or king of the hill.

By Thomas Aiello Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

There are many freebies for kids on Long Birthday freebies for kids on LI
Anna and Elsa from "Frozen" will be there, 'Disney on Ice,' more LI fun this week
Baby shower cupcakes for a girl and boy 14 Pinterest parenting trends for 2018
Go-karting isn't just for outdoors. Here on Long 24 things every LIer must do this winter
Snow Pua (Moana) Snowmen across Long Island; submit your photos
40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and Warm up with 45 indoor places to play on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE