Code: Rover Control game is a fun way to learn programming

Kidsday reporter Cody Rivera-Najera learned about programming with

Kidsday reporter Cody Rivera-Najera learned about programming with the Code: Rover Control game. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Cody Rivera-Najera Kidsday Reporter
The Code: Rover Control (ThinkFun) is a code programming game. It includes the instruction book, challenge booklet, solution booklet and four different terrain map levels. It also has 40 challenges that you can play, 10 of each level along with all the necessary pieces.

The pictures are very detailed and colorful. This game doesn’t have any problems or issues because it was very fun. It’s mind-challenging: you have to visualize your move ahead, it is a family activity, and it also teaches you about coding.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

