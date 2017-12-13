The Code: Rover Control (ThinkFun) is a code programming game. It includes the instruction book, challenge booklet, solution booklet and four different terrain map levels. It also has 40 challenges that you can play, 10 of each level along with all the necessary pieces.

The pictures are very detailed and colorful. This game doesn’t have any problems or issues because it was very fun. It’s mind-challenging: you have to visualize your move ahead, it is a family activity, and it also teaches you about coding.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5