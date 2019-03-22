The CoderZ Tournament was a competition where we used block code to try to make a 3D robot go through levels collecting apples and batteries. The tournament's players are fifth-graders to ninth-graders.

This tournament is composed of three different levels. The first has 15 different challenges, worth different amounts of points, and each one more difficult. The second level has one challenge that gives contestants only five attempts to complete the mission. The last level is the hardest: You need to be an excellent coder to complete it.

The best thing about the tournament was completing the challenges. It made you feel really good about yourself. The worst part was waiting for the timer at the beginning before the challenge started, and at the end the last 10 seconds before the challenge was over. The competition was so much fun. It was a great experience.

Info: gocoderz.com

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville