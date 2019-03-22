TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

The CoderZ Tournament is very challenging, but fun

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Ori Schnaider, East Northport

By Emma Burns and Dylan Walsh Kidsday Reporters
Print

The CoderZ Tournament was a competition where we used block code to try to make a 3D robot go through levels collecting apples and batteries. The tournament's players are fifth-graders to ninth-graders.

This tournament is composed of three different levels. The first has 15 different challenges, worth different amounts of points, and each one more difficult. The second level has one challenge that gives contestants only five attempts to complete the mission. The last level is the hardest: You need to be an excellent coder to complete it.

The best thing about the tournament was completing the challenges. It made you feel really good about yourself. The worst part was waiting for the timer at the beginning before the challenge started, and at the end the last 10 seconds before the challenge was over. The competition was so much fun. It was a great experience.

Info: gocoderz.com

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville

By Emma Burns and Dylan Walsh Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

In a recent Adventureland Instagram poll, Turbulence, which 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Madeline Tourin 4 (left) and Lilly Carrol 4 6 new interactive spaces for kids at LI libraries
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale offers lessons to 24 new places for kids, parents on LI
Shaped like a cotton candy cone, kids can The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year
Two locations: 111 Rodeo Dr., Deer Park, 631-392-2600, 45 indoor places to play on LI
Don Donneruno of Cake Don in Carle Place 10 over-the-top birthday cakes from LI bakeries