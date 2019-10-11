TODAY'S PAPER
Coding lets us tell computers what to do

Kidsday Reporters Sam Saldarelli, left, and Evan Barraco

Kidsday Reporters Sam Saldarelli, left, and Evan Barraco working on coding. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Evan Barraco and Sam Saldarelli Kidsday Reporters
Coding is the language that computers understand. Did you know, Microsoft Windows has over 50 million lines of code? Or that Google adds lines of coding to its search engine every day?

We learn about coding at school, and we are glad we do.

Computers use binary code, which is a bunch of 1s and 0s. It is very difficult for people to understand, so programmers have developed computer languages to let users give computer instructions easily. There are many different coding languages such as Python, HTML, Java, and more.

Starting coding is a good idea because it teaches you a lot of things, such as how a computer program works and the process of making programs. Coding can help you in so many ways. You can start by looking up camps and tutorials.

With coding, the possibilities are endless. You can tell the computer to calculate things, draw virtual things, create websites and do almost anything you can imagine.  

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School

