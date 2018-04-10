My hobby? Taking care of my teeth

You might think this is weird or crazy, but I collect my baby teeth. It’s my hobby. You might not be able to see them in this picture, but they’re there.

I started when I was 5. I felt that if I put my tooth in a jar and later put it under my pillow, the Tooth Fairy would give me more than usual. Then I thought to myself, why don’t I collect them? So I did. All my baby teeth that come out still go into my collection.

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin