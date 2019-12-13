In the fight against muscular dystrophy, every penny helps

We collect pennies from everyone in class at the Grand Avenue School in Baldwin to donate to fight Muscular Dystrophy. We have been collecting them since the beginning of this month, and we already have a lot of pennies. I collect at home and then bring to school.

Once our jar is full, we send it in. Collecting pennies makes me feel happy to help a sick person in need. It makes me want to do more. I can't wait to see how much we raised.

Sam Carrell and Joan MacNaughton’s dancers, Leggz Ltd. Dance, Rockville Centre