TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

In the fight against muscular dystrophy, every penny helps

Kidsday reporter Kenneth Lee is counting his pennies

Kidsday reporter Kenneth Lee is counting his pennies for a good cause. Credit: Sam Carrell

By Kenneth Lee Kidsday Reporter
Print

We collect pennies from everyone in class at the Grand Avenue School in Baldwin to donate to fight Muscular Dystrophy. We have been collecting them since the beginning of this month, and we already have a lot of pennies. I collect at home and then bring to school. 

Once our jar is full, we send it in. Collecting pennies makes me feel happy to help a sick person in need. It makes me want to do more. I can't wait to see how much we raised.

Sam Carrell and Joan MacNaughton’s dancers, Leggz Ltd. Dance, Rockville Centre

By Kenneth Lee Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Pack up the family and head to the The best holiday events for families on LI
Head to the West End of Long Beach Long Beach Light Parade, more LI fun this week
Head Start is looking for new, unwrapped toys 8 places to donate toys for LI kids in need
Dungeons & Dragons gamers at Main Street Board Dungeons & Dragons popular again on LI
Take some time for yourself this holiday season Creative Elf on the Shelf ideas from LI parents
Each collectible house comes with two Nanable figures Fun stocking stuffers for kids, adults
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search