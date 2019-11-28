She won't sell seashells by the seashore

My family and I love going seashelling. We call these collectible shells our treasures.

When we travel around the world, we love to find unique seashells. Some of the places we’ve traveled include Sanibel Island, Florida, California, Mexico, Italy and Israel. In Italy, we only found sea glass. You might think it’s crazy, even kind of funny, but we wake up really early in the morning and go to the sea when its low tide. That’s when the sea leaves on the sand all its treasures. We go with flashlights, bags and lots of patience.

When we were in Sanibel and Captiva Island, we found two starfish. They were still alive, so we just admired them and returned them to the sea. My family and I really want to find the junonia because it is a really rare seashell, and worth a lot of money (not that we would sell it). Even after four trips to Sanibel, we have not found it. But we will not give up and will keep looking. We learned that every place we traveled, the sea gave us different seashells. Our home is full of shells. We love doing crafts with them, but mostly enjoy their beauty.

Nancy Feinstein’s Girls on the Run Club, Williston Park