TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

My shoe collection keeps growing along with me

Kidsday reporter Noah Philip with his shoe collection.

Kidsday reporter Noah Philip with his shoe collection. Photo Credit: Philip family

By Noah Philip Kidsday Reporter
Print

I have gotten so many pairs of shoes. I can’t seem to throw most of them out.

Some of the shoes I have had since I was 5. My friend has a collection of Jordan sneakers, but mine aren’t just sneakers, they are sandals, sneakers, dress shoes and work shoes.

But that wasn’t enough. I decided I wanted my dad’s old shoes as well, and that made my collection even more amazing. Sometimes my dad buys shoes and he never wears them, so they will be mine to wear when I get bigger. I think my dad likes to collect shoes just like I do.

Anybody can collect anything, and I really like collecting shoes, so if you really like something, start collecting!

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park

By Noah Philip Kidsday Reporter

More Family

It's a miniature--or larger than life--rendition of the 24 back-to-school backpacks
Taking its name from the sound of Spidey's 25 back-to-school lunchboxes for kids
Splish Splash in Calverton features 20 water slides 22 things for families to do on LI's East End
Gianna Bucaro, 8 months old, of Islip, cools Beat the heat: 21 places to cool off on LI
Newborn Photo Shoot September 2016 Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories