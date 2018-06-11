TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Her pin collection is growing

Kidsday reporter Gabriella LaSpisa shows her pin collection.

Kidsday reporter Gabriella LaSpisa shows her pin collection. Photo Credit: LaSpisa family

By Gabriella LaSpisa Kidsday Reporter
Print

Lots of kids collect different things, like rocks, seashells and cards. But I collect pins. When I travel or go somewhere I want to remember, we buy a pin. You can find pins in the gift shop.

The first place I ever got a pin was Disney World. My family and I were coming back from Magic Kingdom on our way to our hotel. I saw my brother, Joseph, wearing a necklace with a few pins on it. I asked my parents what it was, and before my parents could respond, my brother called out, saying, “It’s my pin collection.”

I asked my parents if I could start my own pin collection, and they said yes. I got a Tsum Tsum necklace with a Snow White pin and Cinderella pin.

Ever since that day, we have collected pins wherever we go. Collecting things is so much fun, and I think everyone should try to collect something.

Maggie Rago’s fifth-grade class, McKenna Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Gabriella LaSpisa Kidsday Reporter

More Family

INFO: 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292, hallockville.comPRICE: $7; Giraffe, cows, monkeys and more on LI
Dads get free admission on June 17 at 24 Father's Day freebies on LI
The most popular ride at Splish Splash is 11 things you didn't know about Splish Splash
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 15 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Rebecca Chustek, 3, of Smithtown, plays at Little Date night? 7 LI places offering drop-off events for kids