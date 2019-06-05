TODAY'S PAPER
My giant doll collection is still growing

Kidsday reporter Riley Smith of Wantagh Middle School

Kidsday reporter Riley Smith of Wantagh Middle School and her giant doll collection. Photo Credit: Smith family

By Riley Smith Kidsday Reporter
Do you have an interesting collection of something you love? I have a giant doll collection at home. It includes a 14-pound blue pig named Billy Bob, a 4-foot tall Grinch doll, a Coco pig doll named Jerry, and a big Rudolph doll.

I got Jerry for Christmas one year. I got Billy Bob on vacation in New Jersey. Then I got Rudolph the following year. This year I got the Coco and the Grinch. These dolls are very large and fun to have at home. I hope to keep adding to my collection!

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

By Riley Smith Kidsday Reporter

