Do you have an interesting collection of something you love? I have a giant doll collection at home. It includes a 14-pound blue pig named Billy Bob, a 4-foot tall Grinch doll, a Coco pig doll named Jerry, and a big Rudolph doll.

I got Jerry for Christmas one year. I got Billy Bob on vacation in New Jersey. Then I got Rudolph the following year. This year I got the Coco and the Grinch. These dolls are very large and fun to have at home. I hope to keep adding to my collection!

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch's sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School