The first time I got hair ties from my grandparents, I felt super-excited. They had all the colors of the rainbow on them and were all different shapes and sizes. Do you know that feeling when you get something new and perfect? Well, that’s how I was feeling.

Every time my grandparents come back from China, they bring handfuls and handfuls of hair ties, so now I have so many they can’t even fit in one box. As time passed, I got more and more, and soon I had collected over 870.

I have red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink and almost all the colors you can think of. My hair ties are also all different shapes and sizes — I have flower-shaped, heart-shaped and many other different shaped hair ties. They all have different purposes, for example, if I just wanted to tie my hair into braids, I would use the thinner ones, and if I wanted to put my hair into a ponytail, I would use the thicker ones.

My collection of hair ties will just keep on growing and before you know it, I’ll have 1,000, then 2,000, then 3,000. I hope to get in the Guinness World Records book someday.

Thomas Hughes' fifth-grade class, Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck