I have been collecting pigs since I was a baby.

I got my first pig for my first birthday. Piggy, my stuffed animal pig. He started it all. I had to have him to fall asleep, he always was shared in show and tell, and if he was missing the world would stop moving until I got that pig back.

Pigs then became my favorite animal and I started to collect. I have 162 items that are a pig or have a pig on it. Almost every holiday I get a new one, from stuffed animals to glass figurines. Family and friends just know that a good gift for me is a pig item.

Some items have special meaning to me. For example, I’ve had Piggy since I was a baby. Another example is my pig body pillow/long stuffed animal (I don’t know what to call it). We went to a water park and I got hurt and whenever water touched the wound, it stung. I couldn’t go swimming. Instead I got a funnel cake and watched my sister and friends play. I was really sad, so Mom let me play the duck pick game. I picked the black diamond duck and got a large prize, so I picked the pig body pillow/long stuffed animal.

One last example is Sir Oinksalot. On my eighth birthday, I was in the hospital. As a gift my parents got me a stuffed pig that I named Sir Oinksalot. He helped me feel better until my dad went home to get Piggy.

Not only do pigs have special meanings to me, I basically am a pig. I was born in the year of the golden pig, I’m very intelligent, fairly speedy, love getting dirty and love mud. I also can’t be too hot and use aloe (my mud) to keep cool. Pigs are fast, intelligent and delicious. I love pigs for all aspects, their cuteness, intelligence and deliciousness.

Michelle Healy’s Enterprise students, Centre Avenue School, East Rockaway