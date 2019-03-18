Many students in my school have collections. I collect rubber ducks, and I have about 20 of them.

My collection includes a duck with a sand bucket, a surfer, a mummy, a zoologist and more. My favorite is a white and red duck. It was the first duck I ever got. I got it from my kindergarten teacher as a present. That year, everyone in my class got one. I thought it was the best gift ever.

From that moment on, I collected ducks. Ducks are my favorite animal, so I don’t eat duck. I keep my ducks all in groups so I don’t lose them. I have a Christmas group, a zoo group and a beach group. I love collecting rubber ducks and hope to get more in the future.

The hardest part about collecting these ducks is there are not many places to get them. I usually get my ducks from a toy crane machine. I also can get them online.

I think kids should start a collection because it is fun and gets you to talk with others who collect the same thing.

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville