This collection has me getting my ducks in a row

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Dylan Walsh

By Dylan Walsh Kidsday Reporter
Many students in my school have collections. I collect rubber ducks, and I have about 20 of them.

My collection includes a duck with a sand bucket, a surfer, a mummy, a zoologist and more. My favorite is a white and red duck. It was the first duck I ever got. I got it from my kindergarten teacher as a present. That year, everyone in my class got one. I thought it was the best gift ever.

From that moment on, I collected ducks. Ducks are my favorite animal, so I don’t eat duck. I keep my ducks all in groups so I don’t lose them. I have a Christmas group, a zoo group and a beach group. I love collecting rubber ducks and hope to get more in the future.

The hardest part about collecting these ducks is there are not many places to get them. I usually get my ducks from a toy crane machine. I also can get them online.

I think kids should start a collection because it is fun and gets you to talk with others who collect the same thing.  

Melinda Moran’s fourth- and fifth-grade Stretch students, Cherry Avenue Elementary School, West Sayville

