Do you have any cool collections? I do. I collect snow globes and shot glasses from many different places.

I have four shot glasses. I have one from Montreal, which my father bought for me while on a business trip; a pink one from Florida that has a palm tree on it; one from Las Vegas with all of the hotels and attractions on it (don’t forget the famous ‘’Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada” sign); and I have another one from Florida that’s red and has a tiki design on it. I got them all when I was very young, and I liked them because they looked like little drinking glasses.

I have 11 snow globes. I have one from Atlantic City that has a little chick on top and lights up; one from Deerfield Beach, Florida, that has dolphins in it; one of the Lincoln Memorial depicting cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C.; one of a teddy bear with a heart that my parents got me for Valentine’s Day one year; one from Atlanta that my father got on a business trip; one of me and my mother on this joyous ride at a local amusement park; one from Las Vegas that has a hot pink base (it basically looks like the shot glass); one that my father got for me in Toronto on a business trip; one that my mother got me with Ariel and Flounder from “The Little Mermaid” in it; one from New York City with the skyline in it; and one from London that I got on vacation, which has all of the famous London landmarks in it like Big Ben, the Tower Bridge and the London Eye! How neat is that?

I collect these things because it’s fun. I love traveling and having a great souvenir to bring home each time I go away. When I look at them, they remind me of when I was there or when I got them.

