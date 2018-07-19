College? It may be a long time away, but it’s never too early to go visit. On Columbus Day weekend, my family and I took an amazing road trip to visit colleges for my brother. It was one of the best weekends of my life, and I had a blast.

We visited amazing colleges like the University of Delaware, Loyola University Maryland, Georgetown University and Catholic University of America. We stayed the night in Washington, D.C. I got to see famous landmarks and breathtaking sights, and learned a lot more about our country.

Our first stop was the University of Delaware. I was so eagers to see the amazing campus that I had heard great things about. A campus is the grounds and buildings of a college or university. We started in the sports center. This was my favorite spot because I saw athletes train and practice. I even got to see a swim meet. We went around the school, and it keep getting better every minute I was there. They had rooftops with benches, big grass lawns, gardens, stores and much more. Delaware was my favorite college because everyone there looked so happy. The staff and workers were so nice and welcoming.

The next college we looked at was Loyola. The campus was so beautiful. It had stone all over and cool bridges to walk over. They had an amazing lacrosse and soccer field, and the student center is outstanding. They had great stores and restaurants all on campus. The living spaces were so gorgeous and looked like home. My neighbor went there, and she said, “It was the best four years of my life. I met amazing friends and the teachers were so helpful.” She now has a great job due to this fantastic school. Loyola was an amazing school I think many people would love.

After a great day of looking at colleges, we checked into a Washington, D.C., hotel. At night, we set out to go look at all the sites the city had to offer. We saw the Lincoln Memorial, a war memorial and the Washington Monument. It was so beautiful to see all the statues lighted up with wreaths and roses. The sculpture work was so detailed and amazing. I had a fun time walking around and spending time with my family.

The next day was yet another college-filled day. We visited Georgetown. It had a beautiful stone and brick campus. My mom said it looked like a mini-city. There was a great student center for all the kids to socialize and eat meals. Workers told us they had lots of interesting classes to take, and it really looked like a place where a student could follow and pursue their dreams.

The last college we visited was Catholic University. It was so gorgeous. It looked like a place where dreams could come true. Another great thing about Catholic is that all the students can profess their faith. They have masses in a beautiful church. I had a chance to go to Mass there. I can’t wait for college.

Frances Barricelli and Joan McLean’s sixth-grade class, St. Agnes Cathedral School, Rockville Centre