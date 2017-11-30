As we stepped foot into the beautiful Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in Manhattan, our tickets were scanned and we knew that it was going to be an outstanding night. We were directed to the orchestra section and we sat into our wonderful seats, and we were ready to see the Broadway show “Come From Away.”

The show started and we were blown away by the talent up on the stage. The music was fantastic, and the choreography was planned to perfection. Each scene left the audience entertained and filled with emotions. The musical was able to show how the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, caused devastation but some positive experiences came out of it. Specifically, in Gander, Newfoundland, a small town that took in about 7,000 people from all around the world when airliners were grounded there after the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington.

The show inspired us, because it showed us that even after such a tragic event, people came together to make the best out of a bad situation. All the actors, actresses and musicians did a great job bringing the play to life and making the audience feel as if they were in Gander those five days.

After the show, we had the opportunity to interview one of the cast members, Alex Finke. Alex played one of the flight attendants on a plane that was stuck in Gander, as well as a Gander news reporter, Janice. We started off by asking her where she was on 9/11, and we learned that she was in the sixth grade when the planes hit, in a small town in Ohio. She remembered seeing the troubled looks on her classmates’ faces, not yet knowing it would be one of the most tragic days in U.S. history.

We also found out about her journey to Broadway. As a child Alex always took her acting and singing very seriously. She participated in her first school musical in high school and realized that she loved acting and singing and wanted to pursue a career with this. She always hoped that she would be on Broadway, and her dreams became reality when she received the call that she would be playing Cosette in “Les Miserables.” The chance to meet and get to know such a talented actress concluded a wonderful evening.

If you want to be inspired and learn how tragedy can lead to unity, you have to go see “Come From Away.” Find out more at comefromaway.com

The show was amazing, and we would rate it a perfect 5 smiles.