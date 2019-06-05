The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is one of the most beautiful hotels we have ever seen. The glass sculpture in the lobby and the view of Manhattan and Central Park took our breath away. But we were not there to stay or relax, we were there to work, and we were excited. We were there to interview comedian Kevin Hart, who plays the bunny Snowball in the movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

We were escorted to a big room, sat down at a small table and were told that Kevin Hart would be arriving soon. When we heard that, our hearts began to race, and hands began to sweat! Kevin Hart entered the room casually with a big smile, holding a stuffed animal of his character Snowball. We immediately relaxed and began the interview.

We asked Kevin who his favorite comedian was when he was growing up. Kevin told us that it was comedian and actor Eddie Murphy.

We wanted to know which “The Secret Life of Pets” movie he liked making more. He said both. Then he explained to us that in the first movie, being the bad guy can be fun and sometimes good. What he liked in the second film is how his character shines through.

We all agree that the last scene in the movie, the climax, was our favorite. We wanted to know which scene was his favorite. We were surprised Kevin didn’t say it was one of his own. Instead he told us it was when Rooster, Max and Duke talk about how it is OK to let go. He liked it because it is an important message to parents because they have to allow their kids to evolve and grow. And the best way to do that is through experiences.

Since this movie was animated, we were wondering how many of the lines were Kevin’s and how much he had to stick to the script. Kevin said there was a script, but, he admitted, he always likes to improvise. As he put it, that is the fun in hiring someone like him. He also tried to use his mannerisms to give Snowball a lot of his energy. He said the directors and the writers welcome his energy and improvisation.

We loved him as Snowball, but we wondered if he would have liked to have played another character in the movie. Kevin told us: “No! Snowball is the only person I could be! Snowball is the coolest out of all of them.”

Besides the movie, we wanted to know a little bit more about him and his career. We also wanted to know what he does to support the African-American community. Kevin told us that he donates thousands of dollars for college scholarships and also donates computers.

Sign up for Newsday's Family newsletter Things to do with kids, events, more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kevin has worked with so many great actors throughout his career from Tiffany Haddish, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson (the Rock) and Tracy Morgan. We asked Kevin who his favorite actor was to work with. He told us it was Will Ferrell. They acted in the comedy “Get Hard.” Kevin said Will is just so funny and always is clowning around on the set, making scenes come to life.

We really wanted to know which he enjoyed more, stand-up or acting. He didn’t hesitate: stand-up for sure, because he can express the way he really is even in tough times, and comedy was his go-to when he knew he needed to enjoy himself.

We asked him, "If you could be in any movie ever made, what would it be and why?" He responded, “The Incredible Hulk,” because if a small guy like him turned into the Hulk, he thought it would be funny.

We all really love Kevin Hart and his movies. We know that not all of his stuff is for kids, but when he does movies like “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” we know we are in for a lot of good laughs. Before interviewing Kevin we knew we liked him, but after talking to him, we love him! He was so much fun and made for an unforgettable afternoon.