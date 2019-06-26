My dad has been collecting comic books since he was a little kid. He has all kinds of comic books with lots being DC and Marvel.

If you got a chance to read them, I think you would like them. In his comic books he has every superhero and villain there is. When I was in fourth grade he told me to read one of the comic books. My first experience was reading about Spider-Man.

I think comic books are cool, and my favorite superhero is the Hulk. If my dad does not sell the comic books he could save it for my little sister and me. We are guessing, but we think we have about 7,500 comic books in all.

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport