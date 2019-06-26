TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle

My dad's special comic book collection

Kidsday reporter Justin Bishop, of The De La

Kidsday reporter Justin Bishop, of The De La Salle School in Freeport, and his dad, Robert Bishop, with part of their comic book collection. Photo Credit: Angelica Bishop

By Justin Bishop Kidsday Reporter
My dad has been collecting comic books since he was a little kid. He has all kinds of comic books with lots being DC and Marvel.

If you got a chance to read them, I think you would like them. In his comic books he has every superhero and villain there is. When I was in fourth grade he told me to read one of the comic books. My first experience was reading about Spider-Man.

I think comic books are cool, and my favorite superhero is the Hulk. If my dad does not sell the comic books he could save it for my little sister and me. We are guessing, but we think we have about 7,500 comic books in all.

Christina Buttigieg's sixth-grade class, The De La Salle School, Freeport

By Justin Bishop Kidsday Reporter

