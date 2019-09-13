TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Comic Club draws on students' creativity

Kidsday reporters Dylan Herman, left, and Riley Wood

Kidsday reporters Dylan Herman, left, and Riley Wood and their comic artwork. Photo Credit: Bonnie Hersch

By Dylan Herman and Riley Wood Kidsday Reporter
Print

The Comic Club in Wantagh Middle School lets students express their creativity and art styles. Comics are so popular all around the country.

We interviewed Ms. Athanasia Karaiskos and Mr. Peter Manolakos, the two teacher advisers for this club. They explained to us that they like to allow every student to express his or her creative side by creating original comics at each club meeting. The club is mostly student driven, but it was also inspired by the rise of popularity in movies based on comic books. Both advisers are fans of Wonder Woman, the X-Men and Iron Man. Mr. Manolakos says picking between Marvel and DC is like trying to choose a favorite child! Ms. Karaiskos prefers Marvel a bit more than DC. They both drew original comics when they were kids.

They have talked about Stan Lee, the famous comic book creator, in the club. They say they were so sad when he died because he was like the father of comics. He inspired so many kids and other comic creators. The Wantagh Middle School Comic Club is so much fun!

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School

By Dylan Herman and Riley Wood Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

The Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Village The best family fall festivals on LI
Traditional Oreo cookies get a seasonal twist with New fall, Halloween sweet treats
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 best places for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search