You and your friends go to the 1 p.m. movie and you are all set to see the latest film, and then the coming attractions begin and then the commercials come on. Fifteen or 20 minutes later, it is time for the movie to actually begin. I wanted to know if kids would pay more to see a movie with no commercials. Here are my results:

Yes, I would pay more: 41

advertisement | advertise on newsday

No: 59

As you can see, kids don’t mind the long buildup. One kid said he finds most commercials boring, so he would pay. Another kid said she would not pay more because she likes the previews and likes to relax before the movie.

A lot of the students agreed with her. They do find some of the previews and commercials entertaining. They also like to know what movies are coming out soon.

One kid summed it up: He would not pay more, he’d just show up later.