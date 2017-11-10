This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 28° Good Evening
Clear 28° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Ways to help out in your community

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kiera Pagano, Massapequa

By Sara Schroeder  Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

There are many ways to help out around your community. It can be as simple as walking your neighbor’s dog. But the real value of helping isn’t only that it gives you something to do, it also makes others feel good. One way you can help around your community is by raising money for those in need or for a disease or concept you care about.

Another way you can help is by volunteering as a tutor or by looking for a job you can do that can help someone else. Remember: This is supposed to be fun and helpful. Another way you can help out is to donate. You can donate your old clothes or toys you don’t want anymore. It is very important to remember those who don’t have as much as you do.

You can also help by getting a baby-sitting job. Not only is it fun but you’re also doing someone a huge favor by taking care of their kids. Finally, you can help out by picking up trash. I know this sounds gross, but it is very important that you throw your garbage into trash bins. You’ll be doing a favor to yourself and the planet.

By Sara Schroeder  Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Author Maurice Sendak's 1963 children's book remains a 100 books every kid should read before growing up
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
The annual, three-day, Long Island Doctor Who Convention Doctor Who Convention, more LI fun this weekend
Adventureland, located in Farmingdale, is a favorite among 50 best places for families on LI
You can experience New York's Plaza Hotel just The most amazing hotel rooms for families
Pumpkin Picking at Schmidt?s Farm Share your favorite family memories
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE