Have you ever done community service? If you have, it has probably been a good experience. The coordinator of community service at our school, Ms. Kim Greenwald, believes: “People should get involved because it is a great way to help people who are less fortunate, and it is a great way to give back to the community.”

My school provides amazing opportunities such as baking at Ronald McDonald House, participating in the St. Jude Math-A-Thon and running in GC for a Cure, a race in Garden City. These opportunities are great because you can do things that you like to do such as baking, doing math and running.

Ms. Greenwald says, “You can get involved by volunteering at family events, school activities, participating in charity events, organizing fundraisers and helping elderly neighbors.”

She mentioned some opportunities we have at school such as students making artwork for the anti-bullying expo and hosting family fun events. With your community service you can spread something called the ripple effect. If you make someone happy or do something kind and help them out, they may do an act of kindness for someone else, and so on.

You can even include younger or older people in your service to get them involved. When I asked Ms. Greenwald how we can motivate others to get involved, she said, “Highlighting important projects that are taking place in the school. Special service projects are even mentioned on the announcements to spread the word and motivate students.”

I have been involved in food drives and the St. Jude Math-A-Thon. Some things that I plan to do are baking at the Ronald McDonald House, a place where families of kids getting treated for cancer stay if they are away from home. I will participate in the GC for a Cure race to raise money for cancer as well. Also, in school I’m going to help make rocks with inspirational words and phrases to spread the ripple effect.

Robyn Madden and Patricia Roberts’ sixth-grade class, Garden City Middle School