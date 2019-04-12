TODAY'S PAPER
My homemade French toast is a family hit

Kidsday reporter Kellan Castillo, of Canaan Elementary School

Kidsday reporter Kellan Castillo, of Canaan Elementary School in Patchogue, enjoying his homemade French toast. Photo Credit: Castillo family

By Kellan Castillo Kidsday Reporter
Last year I started cooking. My mom and dad are great cooks, and I wanted to learn how to cook like them.

I started by making basic foods like chicken tenders, French fries and eggs. I got tired of eating plain foods so that’s when I started experimenting with recipes.

I love breakfast food, so I started with pancakes, adding different items each time I made them. That’s how I created my French toast recipe, and it is yummy! I use whole wheat bread, milk, eggs, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon and butter.

My family loves to eat my breakfast, and I think I want to be a chef when I grow up.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue

