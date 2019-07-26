TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

I love to cook food with my grandfather, a French chef

Kidsday reporter Lucas Scourtos, of Udall Road Middle

Kidsday reporter Lucas Scourtos, of Udall Road Middle School, West Islip, enjoys cooking with his grandfather Jean-Yves Piquet. Photo Credit: Scourtos family

By Lucas Scourtos Kidsday Reporter
Print

It is more than just a meal when I am with my grandpa. It is all about the time we spend together, and one of our favorite things to do is cook.

My grandpa is Jean-Yves Piquet. He was born and raised in France. He moved to the United States in 1967. He was an apprentice when he started to cook and then he began to cook as a chef.

One of my favorite things to do with him is to help him cook. My sister and I love to help him make our favorite dish: îles flottantes, or floating islands. They are made out of egg whites and sugar. They are served in a bowl with crème anglaise, or custard. They float on the custard, getting their name, floating islands.

Because of my grandpa, I eat so many different types of food. There is nothing better than to sit down and talk while having amazing food. 

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip

By Lucas Scourtos Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
The Adventure Falls Long Flume opened in 2001, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Nassau County Firefighters Museum WHAT This interactive 12 fun LI places for career-minded kids
Help American heroes by participating in the annual Vet Dog Run & Walk, more LI fun this week
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search