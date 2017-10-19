We each tested out new footballs that are great for backyard fun from Coop: Hydro football and Reactorz light-up football.
Brayden tested the Hydro football, and he said it is a really cool football: It is really light so you can throw it far, and it is very easy to catch because of the grip. It is also very comfortable when you hold it. It can also be used in the pool because it is waterproof. It comes in different colors: blue, red and yellow. I love playing with the cool Coop Hydro. It even has cool patterns on it.
Cauă tested the Reactorz ball, and he wrote: This is my first football that has light and is good for playing in the dark. And it is just right for kids my size. You can spin it, and it lights up. It’s not heavy, and I think because of that you can’t throw it too far, but it is good for a backyard or schoolyard game.
