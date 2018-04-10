We went around to the fourth- and fifth grade classes and asked students four questions. Here is what we found out:

How do we get more protection in our neighborhoods?

Ask retired and brand-new cops to volunteer: 83

Start a petition: 36

Most kids think it would be better to ask a retired or brand-new cop to volunteer.

How do cops help us?

They protect us and save lives: 35

They look after us: 22

Most kids think that the biggest way that cops help us is by protecting us.

Where do we need more cops?

Train stations: 37

Schools: 33

School bus stops: 24

Parks: 17

Our peers believe we need more cops at train stations.

Why do we need more cops?

More protection: 77

Less fear: 23

So kids can have more freedom: 10

Kids feel like we need more protection.

Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin