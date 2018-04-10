We went around to the fourth- and fifth grade classes and asked students four questions. Here is what we found out:
How do we get more protection in our neighborhoods?
- Ask retired and brand-new cops to volunteer: 83
- Start a petition: 36
Most kids think it would be better to ask a retired or brand-new cop to volunteer.
How do cops help us?
- They protect us and save lives: 35
- They look after us: 22
Most kids think that the biggest way that cops help us is by protecting us.
Where do we need more cops?
- Train stations: 37
- Schools: 33
- School bus stops: 24
- Parks: 17
Our peers believe we need more cops at train stations.
Why do we need more cops?
- More protection: 77
- Less fear: 23
- So kids can have more freedom: 10
Kids feel like we need more protection.
Jacklyn Graham’s students, Plaza Elementary School, Baldwin
