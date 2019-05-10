My mom is a correction officer

Today I will be doing an interview with my mom about her job. Jaylannie will be helping me with my report. My mom is an investigator and a correction officer. She has worked at the Rikers Island Otis Bantum Correctional Center for 13 years and is now an investigations officer.

She trained for 16 weeks at The New York City Correction Academy, both in the classroom and physical training, too. We prepared some interview questions.

How do you feel about gun control?

Guns are dangerous. If you don’t know how to operate a gun, you can hurt someone. Some people use guns for protection. People carry guns to protect themselves and their family. There should be certain screenings to have a gun. [Mom keeps her firearm in a secure lock box.]

What do you do at work?

Supervise. I make sure there’s control, everyone eats, is attended for, and that gates are closed and locked.

How do you feel about being a correction officer?

I try to speak to inmates rather than talk down to them. I enjoy it. I’ve been doing it for 12 years.

What’s your favorite part of your job?

Hardest part: Getting up to be there. Best: Meet all different types of people. Not all inmates are bad. You can have conversations with them.

Do you have anybody at work to hang out with?

Co-workers — we communicate about what’s happening days, have tools for work.

Do you ever have to do a double shift?

A tour is eight hours, and I can stay up to 16 without sleep. Sometimes I have to stay on duty for 20 hours.

Do you love your job?

Yes, it has opened up new avenues in life and changed me as a person.

Theresa Moskowski’s fourth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale