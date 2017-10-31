This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
‘Cosmic Commandos’ puts twins into a video game adventure

Photo Credit: Penguin Books

By Diana Pramataris  Kidsday Reporter
I read the book “Cosmic Commandos,” written and illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos (Penguin Books). This is about a careless, sloppy kid named Jeremy who has a goody-two-shoes brother named Justin.

These twins do not usually get along, but when Jeremy finds a ring in his cereal, he finds out that he can be granted any wish possible. As soon as he wishes to be in his favorite video game, monsters start popping up all over the school. Jeremy thinks he can fight all the monsters at once, while his brother Justin learns all the tips and cheats to the video game. When something goes wrong, can he save his brother before time runs out? Find out in this action-packed comic.

