Poll: Buy or make your Halloween costume?

Credit: Kidsday illustration / Gunadeep Gayam

By Gunadeep Gayam Kidsday Reporter
I surveyed 5 classes, 83 students, in grades four and five asking: Would you rather buy a Halloween costume, make your own or not wear a costume at all?

Buy: 52

Make: 29 

No costume: 2

Well, it’s almost too late now! If you didn’t buy a costume, you may have to make one if you are going out trick or treating.

Kids who wanted to buy a costume like how realistic they look, and they have all different parts to go with it.

Kids who make their own like to be creative and just use different things they can find around their house.

Tracey Kramer’s fourth-grade class, Helen B. Duffield Elementary School, Ronkonkoma

