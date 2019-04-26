Lots of kids have fun in different ways. One way I enjoy myself is by dressing up. It’s lots of fun, and my imagination can run wild.

I have become a superhero, a pirate and even a lazy guy who never gets out of bed! Either way, my brothers and I always have a lot of fun doing costume parties.

Imagination is great. It can take you into different worlds and put a little happiness into your life. You can be anything you want through imagination. All you need is happiness, and you will be a natural. Sometimes I feel a little down in the dumps, but when I have a little fun, I’m great again.

Dressing up is one of the best ways for my family to have fun. We travel to different worlds, different places, and gain new, great ideas all by putting on a costume, and a smile. Weekends become a whole new thing when I build a fort, put on a pirate outfit and grab a plush sword.

It is a great way to have fun, but even more to beat boredom. I feel so happy when I am with my family, but I feel stupendous when we are all having fun.

Marytheresa Donohue's seventh-grade class, St. Mary School, East Islip