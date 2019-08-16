My family and I love to go crabbing. Our favorite place to go is Great South Bay in Patchogue on the docks. Before we go, we always pack lots of string and chicken. We also take a bucket and a net for the crabs. We take tongs so we can pick up crabs and not get pinched.

First, we take the string and tie it around the bait tight. We also fill a bucket with the water we’re crabbing in. Then we tie the other end of the string to a sturdy thing and toss the bait in the water and wait for a bite. When we feel a tug on the string, we have someone else grab a net and get ready for a crab, then we pull the string up. If there is a crab nibbling the bait, then the person with the net must quickly swoop it under the crab and catch it (this can be tricky), then we plop it into the bucket.

While we crab we talk, eat snacks, listen to music, fish and walk along the dock to see what other crabbers are catching. After we collect a bucketful of crabs, we either throw them back, give them to a fellow crabber, or my aunt makes a sauce with them. I think crabbing is a fun activity to do with family and friends.

George Marino's sixth-grade class, Eastport Elementary School