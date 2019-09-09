TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

History soars at the Cradle of Aviation Museum  

Kidsday reporter Jason Alperin at the Cradle of

Kidsday reporter Jason Alperin at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Photo Credit: Alperin family

By Jason Alperin Kidsday Reporter
Print

If you ever want to go somewhere to expand your knowledge about space and aviation, visit the Cradle of Aviation Museum.

The museum is great for all ages, and features lots of exhibits, many of which are interactive. The exhibits begin with a look at the prominent role Long Island and Mitchel Field played in early aviation history. The museum goes all the way from hot air balloons, to World War I fighter planes, to jet engines and to the moon landings.

 You can find out how liftoff works, why the propellers on planes aren’t shot off when the pilot fires, and what it would be like to go into space aboard a Gemini spacecraft. Anyone will be astounded by the vast assortment of aircraft, pilot and astronaut suits and aviation artifacts. The Cradle of Aviation even has an original Apollo 18 Lunar Module.

The staff is very knowledgeable and friendly, and eager to tell you about some exhibits or answer any questions. The museum has a snack bar and cafeteria, a planetarium and a gift shop. If you have a keen interest in aviation and space exploration, you should definitely visit.

Info: Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City. cradleofaviation.org

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale

By Jason Alperin Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Listen for the beat of the drums, as Dragon Boat Races, more LI fun this week
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
There are many family-friendly hiking trails on Long 10 best hiking trails for families on LI
Activities at the Long Island Apple Festival at The best family fall festivals on LI
Inspired by the Neftlix original series "True and New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix this month
This Target exclusive collection of 12-inch action figures Target reveals top holiday toys of 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search