History soars at the Cradle of Aviation Museum  

If you ever want to go somewhere to expand your knowledge about space and aviation, visit the Cradle of Aviation Museum.

The museum is great for all ages, and features lots of exhibits, many of which are interactive. The exhibits begin with a look at the prominent role Long Island and Mitchel Field played in early aviation history. The museum goes all the way from hot air balloons, to World War I fighter planes, to jet engines and to the moon landings.

You can find out how liftoff works, why the propellers on planes aren’t shot off when the pilot fires, and what it would be like to go into space aboard a Gemini spacecraft. Anyone will be astounded by the vast assortment of aircraft, pilot and astronaut suits and aviation artifacts. The Cradle of Aviation even has an original Apollo 18 Lunar Module.

The staff is very knowledgeable and friendly, and eager to tell you about some exhibits or answer any questions. The museum has a snack bar and cafeteria, a planetarium and a gift shop. If you have a keen interest in aviation and space exploration, you should definitely visit.

Info: Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City. cradleofaviation.org

Clara Villani’s newspaper club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale