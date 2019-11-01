TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Making your Thanksgiving table a little more festive

Kidsday reporters Valery Ortiz, left, and Gabriella Lombardo

Kidsday reporters Valery Ortiz, left, and Gabriella Lombardo with their Thanksgiving centerpiece. Photo Credit: Ortiz family

By Gabriella Lombardo and Valery Ortiz Kidsday Reporters
Print

This year, we wanted to create something that would decorate our houses for Thanksgiving. We found a way to please our families with decorations, not food. We made Thanksgiving centerpieces.

We got fake flowers, a hot glue gun, green foam, a wooden basket, fake candles and brown paint. We painted our white wooden basket brown to make it look realistic. When we were done painting it, we had to let it dry for about 20 minutes. Once it was dry, we put the green foam in it, and if you’re curious what the green foam is used for, it is so the fake flowers that we are going to put in the wooden basket can stay in place.

Now, put the green foam in it. We just put in the fake flowers, and we added the hot glue for extra support (with parent supervision), which added the whole look to the centerpiece. In the middle of the flowers, we put two fake candles.

This is a fun way to have fun by making a craft that is easy and safe.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School

By Gabriella Lombardo and Valery Ortiz Kidsday Reporters

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 escape rooms for kids, adults on LI
The Pizzo Family of Massapequa. Scary or cute? Send us your best costume photos
Brother and sister Paul and Joan Burke at Munday's in Huntington hosts Halloween 'Dining in the Dark'
Cailin Stryska, a Farmingdale High School senior who Farmingdale teen gets a TV makeover from 'NBC's George to the Rescue'
The Babylon Riding Center has a PATH-certified therapeutic Take a horse ride at Babylon Riding Center
The Great Beer Expo is back and features The Great Beer Expo, more LI fun this week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search