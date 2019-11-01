Making your Thanksgiving table a little more festive

This year, we wanted to create something that would decorate our houses for Thanksgiving. We found a way to please our families with decorations, not food. We made Thanksgiving centerpieces.

We got fake flowers, a hot glue gun, green foam, a wooden basket, fake candles and brown paint. We painted our white wooden basket brown to make it look realistic. When we were done painting it, we had to let it dry for about 20 minutes. Once it was dry, we put the green foam in it, and if you’re curious what the green foam is used for, it is so the fake flowers that we are going to put in the wooden basket can stay in place.

Now, put the green foam in it. We just put in the fake flowers, and we added the hot glue for extra support (with parent supervision), which added the whole look to the centerpiece. In the middle of the flowers, we put two fake candles.

This is a fun way to have fun by making a craft that is easy and safe.

Paul Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Copiague Middle School