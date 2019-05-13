Memorial Day is almost here, and so many people like to march in parades or watch a parade. You can show off your pride with a homemade American flag. I made one, and you can make one, too, in no time at all.
- Cut a piece of cardboard to the shape of the flag.
- Take a piece of red paper and cut out seven strips to make seven of the 13 stripes.
- Next, cut out six white strips of paper. Glue the red and white stripes alternately to make 13 red and white stripes.
- Cut a blue rectangle for the top left corner. Add 50 stars to the blue rectangle to represent the 50 states. That will take some time; work slowly to make the stars beautiful.
- Secure a stick on the back of the left side of the flag with tape.
Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale
