Memorial Day is almost here, and so many people like to march in parades or watch a parade. You can show off your pride with a homemade American flag. I made one, and you can make one, too, in no time at all.

Cut a piece of cardboard to the shape of the flag.

Take a piece of red paper and cut out seven strips to make seven of the 13 stripes.

Next, cut out six white strips of paper. Glue the red and white stripes alternately to make 13 red and white stripes.

Cut a blue rectangle for the top left corner. Add 50 stars to the blue rectangle to represent the 50 states. That will take some time; work slowly to make the stars beautiful.

Secure a stick on the back of the left side of the flag with tape.

Theresa Moskowski’s fifth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale