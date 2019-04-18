Our art club gets crafty

At Canaan Elementary School, we have many clubs; our favorite is Art Club.

Art Club is a club that lets artistic children make more advanced projects. Every year fifth-graders make pillows. This year the theme for the pillows was birds. With instructions and all the supplies from our art teacher, Mrs. Nora Franzese, we were able to make beautiful pillows that will make our rooms look even nicer and cozier.

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue