Our art club gets crafty

Kidsday reporters Ella Trama, left, and Jalissah Louis

Kidsday reporters Ella Trama, left, and Jalissah Louis hold the bird pillows they made in art club at Canaan Elementary School in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Jennifer Hempfling

By Jalissah Louis and Ella Trama Kidsday Reporters
At Canaan Elementary School, we have many clubs; our favorite is Art Club.  

Art Club is a club that lets artistic children make more advanced projects. Every year fifth-graders make pillows. This year the theme for the pillows was birds. With instructions and all the supplies from our art teacher, Mrs. Nora Franzese, we were able to make beautiful pillows that will make our rooms look even nicer and cozier. 

Jennifer Hempfling’s fifth-grade class, Canaan Elementary School, Patchogue

