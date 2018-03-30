TODAY'S PAPER
LI kids visit Crazy Beans in Stony Brook village

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Ines Barros

By Ava Bavlnka and Genevieve Shannon Kidsday Reporters
Stony Brook Village has so many great places and shops to eat at. But there’s one place that really stands out, and it’s Crazy Beans. Crazy Beans is a great place to have breakfast, brunch and even lunch!

Crazy Beans has a retro and welcoming feel. It’s got all different types of beverages, like hot drinks, cold drinks, hot chocolate, lattes, orange juice, milk and a whole lot more! Crazy Beans has so many different foods, like omelets, pancakes, waffles, eggs, salads and French toast.

We interviewed and took surveys on their food and drinks. When we went to Crazy Beans, all the food and drinks were a 10 out of 10! Crazy Beans is pretty small, so it can be packed on weekends. Weekdays it’s not always packed, but it can be. Anyway, it’s worth going to!

Crazy Beans has wonderful, welcoming service, plus the food and beverages are absolutely, amazingly great. Crazy Beans is at 97 Main St., Stony Brook. It is a great place to get a bite to eat after a nice, long morning of walking in the village. There’s also a Crazy Beans in Greenport and one that just opened in Miller Place, not far from the original Crazy Beans.

