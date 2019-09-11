How the CROSS club makes a difference

CROSS — Christians Reaching Out Spreading Spirituality — is a faith-filled club offered to students in sixth through eighth grades at my school. This club meets every Thursday with moderators, Miss Maria Korzekwinski, Mrs. Diane Page, Father Daniel Griffin and Mr. James Walsh.

This club is unique because we do many hands-on activities to help make the world a brighter and holier place. Some of these activities include singing Christmas carols for the elderly at the Sunrise Nursing Home, making sandwiches for the INN (Interfaith Nutrition Network), constructing posters for the school hallways that relate to the appropriate liturgical season of the church, reading at the rosary prayer service, praying in the Maria Regina Chapel. One of the most rewarding experiences offered by CROSS is the annual Thanksgiving food drive, when CROSS members spend homeroom boxing and counting cans for about a week and eventually deliver them to St. Brigid’s Food Pantry in Westbury to make everyone’s Thanksgiving better. If you are in our school and looking to deepen your holy life, then CROSS is definitely the ideal club for you.

Clara Villani’s Newspaper Club, Brother Joseph C. Fox Latin School, Kellenberg, Uniondale