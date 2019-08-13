A cruise is the best vacation

Many cruises around the world are extremely entertaining for all ages. My favorite cruise line is Norwegian Cruise Line. It has many different options in boats, and each has something entertaining for each grade level. Depending on where you would like to go, options for activities are different.

Norwegian Cruise Line is extremely kid-friendly, with water slides, pools, race car tracks, zip lining and laser tag. And some nights they have deck parties for kids with a DJ and fun games that are played! Some indoor activities that are provided are game rooms, family feud and bingo.

The cruises have a kids club and a teen club. In both places you can make new friends and play fun things or just talk with your new friends.

Cherie Gisondi’s ninth-grade English class, Carle Place Middle School