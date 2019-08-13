TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

A cruise is the best vacation

Kidsday reporter Justina Cavallaro, left, of Carle Place

Kidsday reporter Justina Cavallaro, left, of Carle Place High School, and her cousin Fran Stasi on a cruise. Photo Credit: Lisa Cavallaro

By Justina Cavallaro Kidsday Reporter
Print

Many cruises around the world are extremely entertaining for all ages. My favorite cruise line is Norwegian Cruise Line. It has many different options in boats, and each has something entertaining for each grade level. Depending on where you would like to go, options for activities are different.

Norwegian Cruise Line is extremely kid-friendly, with water slides, pools, race car tracks, zip lining and laser tag. And some nights they have deck parties for kids with a DJ and fun games that are played! Some indoor activities that are provided are game rooms, family feud and bingo.

The cruises have a kids club and a teen club. In both places you can make new friends and play fun things or just talk with your new friends.

Cherie Gisondi’s ninth-grade English class, Carle Place Middle School

By Justina Cavallaro Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

This wearable toy is a great way to The hottest back-to-school trends
At Rockville Centre's John A. Anderson Recreation Center, 7 free things to do on LI this summer
Looking to get the kids outside this summer? LI nature spot worth exploring with kids
P!nk brings her powerful voice and stage confidence See P!nk at Nassau Coliseum, more LI fun this week
Sisters Shayna 6 (l) and Aliya Rand 5 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
Danial Parveez, 4, plays in the water with 15 family day trips on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search