Cry Babies dolls come with the wails, you supply the tears

Rocking the Cry Babies doll will stop the

Rocking the Cry Babies doll will stop the tears from flowing. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Isabella Damiano Kidsday Reporter
I was able to check out Cry Babies baby doll because I have a younger sister named Emma.

Emma has a creative mind. She loves to color so much, and she always talks to herself when she plays with her dolls. When I got home I surprised her with the Cry Babies. Emma really liked it because it looks so real.

Some other cool stuff the doll does is cry when you take the binky out. When you rock her, she stops. You can fill the doll up with water so it can cry with tears.

Emma was so happy she ran to show her doll to our Nonna. And she also showed my 4-month-old brother. There are a few different Cry Babies to choose from.

Ages: 5 and younger

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

