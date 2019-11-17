Why the Cub Scout Oath matters

Before each meeting of Troop 168, we say the Cub Scout Oath and Scout Law.

The oath is based on a set of core values we try to achieve every day. As a scout, I need to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight. The Scout Law has 12 points. The rules we follow are: Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent.

For me, the most challenging part of being a Cub Scout and following the Scout Law is being thrifty and brave. To be thrifty means you try not to be wasteful. To be brave, you have to face difficult situations even when you feel afraid. You need to do what is right regardless of what your friends might be doing. Everyone should try to live up to these standards every day to be a good person. It doesn’t matter if you are a Cub Scout or not.

Here is the oath: On my honor, I will do my best, to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.

Pamela Ginex’s Cub Scouts, Troop 168, Syosset