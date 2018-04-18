TODAY'S PAPER
Highest Cub Scouts honor for 3 Oceanside boys — Arrow of Light

Kidsday reporters and Cub Scouts Eddie Ricottone, left, Michael Savopoulos and Owen Zwerling with their Arrow of Light plaques. Photo Credit: Riccotone family

By Eddie Ricottone, Michael Savopoulos and Owen Zwerling Kidsday Reporters
We are Cub Scouts from Troop 230 and have been in our troop for about four years. We have had so many good times with our troop, from fun Nerf battles to our special Halloween camping trip.

One of our most memorable times came when we had our Arrow of Light Ceremony in January. This is the highest honor given in the Cub Scouts. To get this award you have to help in building a better world, be an outdoorsman, show duty to God in action and take part in a scouting adventure. Besides that, there are electives that we have to fulfill.

The symbol is an arrow with seven rays of sun, which stand for the seven days of the week above it. This symbolizes that every day is a new day and a day to live by the Scout law and do a good deed. The arrow is pointing right to symbolize that nothing should be left undone.

This was our most honorable achievement as Cub Scouts. We are now looking forward to being Boy Scouts.

Mary Ralph’s fifth-grade class, South Oceanside Elementary School, School #4

