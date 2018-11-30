Joining Cub Scouts is a chance to build skills

Join the Cub Scouts! Why? They’re awesome! There are so many fun activities to do, including going camping, fishing, hiking and a whole lot more!

You also get to earn loops that go on your belt. To earn a loop you have to do a few things, but first thing you have to do is to find a loop that you want to earn. You’ll find one in a chapter in your scout book. Then you follow the steps.

A pack meeting is when you meet up with other kids. Your pack is a big group of big and little kids. Every kid belongs to a den. A den is a smaller group of kids who work together. You first start out as a Lion. The Lions watch to see if they like the Scouts, and if they don’t like it, they don’t need to join.

Second you are a Tiger. Tigers start to earn loops and patches. After you are a Tiger, you become a Wolf. Wolves are older and earn different loops. One of the loops you learn is about jokes. Then you are a Bear. Bears get their whittling chip and also get a pocket knife.

Then you are a Weblo. Weblos start earning pins. Finally, you are an Arrow of Light. When you are done with Arrow of Light, you go to Boy Scouts.

Here is a good joke: Why wasn’t the Cub Scout afraid of the bear? Because he was one!

Cub Scouts are awesome, and we hope you join!

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport