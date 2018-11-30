TODAY'S PAPER
Joining Cub Scouts is a chance to build skills

Kidsday reporters and Cub Scouts Ben Seevers, left,

Kidsday reporters and Cub Scouts Ben Seevers, left, and Logan Hecht. Photo Credit: Hecht family

By Logan Hecht and Ben Seevers Kidsday Reporters
Join the Cub Scouts! Why? They’re awesome! There are so many fun activities to do, including going camping, fishing, hiking and a whole lot more!

You also get to earn loops that go on your belt. To earn a loop you have to do a few things, but first thing you have to do is to find a loop that you want to earn. You’ll find one in a chapter in your scout book. Then you follow the steps.

A pack meeting is when you meet up with other kids. Your pack is a big group of big and little kids. Every kid belongs to a den. A den is a smaller group of kids who work together. You first start out as a Lion. The Lions watch to see if they like the Scouts, and if they don’t like it, they don’t need to join.

Second you are a Tiger. Tigers start to earn loops and patches. After you are a Tiger, you become a Wolf. Wolves are older and earn different loops. One of the loops you learn is about jokes. Then you are a Bear. Bears get their whittling chip and also get a pocket knife.

Then you are a Weblo. Weblos start earning pins. Finally, you are an Arrow of Light. When you are done with Arrow of Light, you go to Boy Scouts.

Here is a good joke: Why wasn’t the Cub Scout afraid of the bear? Because he was one!

Cub Scouts are awesome, and we hope you join!

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport

