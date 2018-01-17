This new game, Cube-Tastic (Pai Technology) is a great one. It reminded me of the old Rubik’s cube — the concept of the game is very similar, but with a new age flair.

The game shows you how to mix up and solve a puzzle cube. You first need to download the Cube-Tastic app on any smart device. Then you mix up the cube in any way you like. After that, you log into the app and press start. The app will ask you to scan the cube according to the color on the screen. Lastly it will show you, step by step, how to solve the cube. You think that sounds easy — well, you can decide that for yourself and have fun.

I had a Cube-Tastic time with this game, and I do recommend it to anyone who would like to try playing.