Cupcake Surprise doll: The little princesses rule

Cupcake Surprise (Sunny Days Entertainment) is a pretty, decorated cupcake that smells pretty and transforms into a princess. There are many cupcake princesses that you can collect. I liked playing with them, but I think younger kids would really like them too.

I thought the Princess Cupcakes were cute. They’re small, like the size of your fist. You can pack them up and travel with them too. I liked that they came with different scents and they were fun to play with.

Ages: 3 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury