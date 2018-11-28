Cupcake Surprise doll: The little princesses rule

Cupcake Surprise (Sunny Days Entertainment) is a pretty, decorated cupcake that smells pretty and transforms into a princess. There are many cupcake princesses that you can collect. I liked playing with them, but I think younger kids would really like them too.
I thought the Princess Cupcakes were cute. They’re small, like the size of your fist. You can pack them up and travel with them too. I liked that they came with different scents and they were fun to play with.
Ages: 3 and older
Rating: 5 smiles out of 5
Julie Corwin’s fifth-grade class, Drexel Avenue School, Westbury
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.