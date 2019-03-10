TODAY'S PAPER
Cycling teaches me about hard work and family inspiration

Kidsday reporter and cyclist Genelan Tang of Nathaniel

Kidsday reporter and cyclist Genelan Tang of Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside,competes regularly in road races. Photo Credit: Chung Leung Lai

By Genelan Tang Kidsday Reporter
Cycling has been a big part of my life. I have learned a lot.

I started riding at age 8. I followed my two older brothers. I’ve been training and going to many races all these years. We train with Star Track Youth Cycling at the Kissena Velodrome in Queens. We have races every Wednesday unless it is too cold in the winter or it's a holiday. We also go to road races.

My brothers have always received awards, unlike me. I rarely get any. I look up to my brothers. They are very hardworking, especially my oldest brother. He has already received two national champion awards, and I would like to have many awards like him.

Unfortunately, my brother crashed his bike and he broke his left wrist and hand. But he still trained almost every day and attended nationals, and he won first place. This is why I look up to him. He always helps me to improve.

Well, one month after my brother fell, I did, too,  all because I didn’t take care of my equipment well enough. After I fell, I was in a lot of pain. I had burns and huge scrapes all over. You would think that is bad, but my brother Geneway still trained and raced with two broken bones.

I have still received some silver medals from state events. I am small for my age, so many people underestimate me. Cycling has taught me to be very hardworking and push myself to get what I want. Which, of course, is to get first place.

Karen Murillo's sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside

