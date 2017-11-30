TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle Family Kidsday

DabitZ: Creating pixel art with markers is easy and fun

Kidsday reporter Jaslyn Kaur tested the DabitZ pixel picture craft kit.

Kidsday reporter Jaslyn Kaur tested the DabitZ pixel picture craft kit. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Jaslyn Kaur  Kidsday Reporter
I reviewed DabitZ (FibreCraft). This craft kit helps you create pixel pictures. It also is called a Portable Dab Desk.

DabitZ opens like a computer. It is blue and white and includes 12 dabber markers, lettered design paper and blank paper. The desk has a flat surface and comes with a sample of one of the five designs.

I thought this was very creative and fun. It was creative because you have to dab the marker on the letter and that makes the pixel art. It was fun because I like dabbing and creating pixel art. I showed my mom and dad my masterpieces. Mom said, “Very creative!” Dad said, “Very cool.”

To use DabitZ you have to pick your design paper and place it into the white placeholder under a blank paper. Then you get out the dabber pen colors you need. Pick out the color you want to do first. The design paper has letters so you know which color goes where. It also shows you on the box. For example, Y = yellow, R = red and sometimes pink, BK = black, and more. When you’re done, you can show it to anyone, hang it or give it away.

Crafty kids might want to add this to their wish list. Remember, there’s no right or wrong when it comes to art!

Ages: 7 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

