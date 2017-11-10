This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 28° Good Evening
Clear 28° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Kidsday review: ‘Daddy’s Home 2’

The characters of

The characters of "Daddy's Home 2" share an eventful Christmas. Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures / Claire Folger

By John Buffolino, Shane Liebler, Sofia Mangione and Nina Martellacci  Kidsday Reporters, 11, Westbury
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

We went to an advance screening of the new movie “Daddy’s Home 2,” starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. We all agree that it was one of the funniest movies we’ve ever seen. Will Ferrell plays Brad, the stepdad to two kids. In the beginning, he got along well with the real dad, Dusty, played by Mark Wahlberg, until the grandfathers, Grandpa Kurt (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s dad or Mr. Whitaker (John Lithgow) showed up to celebrate a “together Christmas.” That’s when everything went downhill.

There were many funny scenes. One of our favorite scenes was when the actors were dressed as characters from the Nativity scene. It was funny because in a scene that is supposed to be so solemn, everyone was fighting in a silly way. It seemed as if it was going to be a peaceful moment, but they ended up hitting each other with the props from the Nativity scene.

We also enjoyed the snowball scene. Brad kept pretending that he was going to throw a snowball. When he finally threw it, it hit his dad, Mr. Whitaker, even though he meant to hit Dusty. Then, whenever anyone threw a snowball, it hit Mr. Whitaker. We thought it was funny because he kept falling in the snow.

There were a few surprising parts too. In one scene, a character showed kindness when we expected her to be mean. There was also a surprise appearance by John Cena.

We liked this movie better than the first “Daddy’s Home.” We noticed that all of the negative things that happened to Brad in the first movie were happening to his dad in this movie. It was as if he inherited his son’s bad fortune. We also liked that there were more characters in this movie. This made the movie more enjoyable and provided more action and emotion.

In addition, we were able to relate to some of the characters. Adrianna, Dusty’s stepdaughter (Didi Costine), reminded us of middle-schoolers and teenagers who are always on the phone. Megan, Dusty’s real daughter, played by Scarlett Estevez, wanted to be just like Adrianna. It reminded us of students who tend to be followers instead of leaders. Many kids that have stepparents will also relate to the different relationships that are in this movie. Brad and Dusty both show that being a stepdad is fun.

We think preteens, teenagers and adults would like this movie. It’s a very enjoyable movie!

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

By John Buffolino, Shane Liebler, Sofia Mangione and Nina Martellacci  Kidsday Reporters, 11, Westbury
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Author Maurice Sendak's 1963 children's book remains a 100 books every kid should read before growing up
Fingerlings Baby Monkeys hang onto your finger and Sold out! 17 toys you'll be scrambling for this year
The annual, three-day, Long Island Doctor Who Convention Doctor Who Convention, more LI fun this weekend
Adventureland, located in Farmingdale, is a favorite among 50 best places for families on LI
You can experience New York's Plaza Hotel just The most amazing hotel rooms for families
Pumpkin Picking at Schmidt?s Farm Share your favorite family memories
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE